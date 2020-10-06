Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.61. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%.

GABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Insiders have purchased 1,834 shares of company stock worth $51,479 over the last 90 days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,407. The firm has a market cap of $753.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

