Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

OPBK stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,700. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

