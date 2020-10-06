Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce sales of $96.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.30 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $82.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $379.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $381.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $413.20 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $417.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPNS. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 70,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

