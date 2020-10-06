Analysts Expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 108,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

