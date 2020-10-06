Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will report earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $240,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,136 shares of company stock valued at $12,314,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $4.85 on Monday, reaching $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 318,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $91.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

