Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.80. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

UNP traded up $4.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.29. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

