Analysts Set Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Target Price at $11.33

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. 25,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

