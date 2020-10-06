Analysts Set China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) PT at $49.00

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research downgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in China Mobile by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in China Mobile by 273.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.
About China Mobile
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
