Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $76.65

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,542. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

