Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $172.74

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.88. 145,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $184.02. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.83.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $396,479.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total value of $307,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,012.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

