Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $172.74

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.74.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.88. 145,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $184.02. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.83.
In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $396,479.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total value of $307,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,012.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.