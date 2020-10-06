Analysts Set Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Target Price at $41.00

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MATX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,499. Matson has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $524.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Matson by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Matson by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.