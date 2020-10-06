Analysts Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) PT at €101.50

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €106.62 ($125.43).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SY1 shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Symrise stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Monday, reaching €119.35 ($140.41). The company had a trading volume of 187,757 shares. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.99.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

