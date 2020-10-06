Analysts Set TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) PT at $7.24

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 528,151 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,162. The company has a market capitalization of $441.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

