Analysts Set Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

VRTU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.46. 493,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Virtusa during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

