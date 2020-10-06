Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) PT at $55.22

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,313. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

