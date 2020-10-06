Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Redfin (RDFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN):

10/2/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/24/2020 – Redfin is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2020 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/14/2020 – Redfin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $58.00.

8/14/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/7/2020 – Redfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 922,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 63.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

