Analyzing Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and AppYea (NASDAQ:APYP)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 38.24% 59.19% 21.68% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aspen Technology and AppYea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $590.18 million 14.60 $225.71 million $3.36 37.94 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Technology and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 3 2 0 2.17 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology presently has a consensus price target of $122.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than AppYea.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats AppYea on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

