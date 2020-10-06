Analyzing Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) and Bion Environmental Technologies (NYSE:BNET)

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) and Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Bion Environmental Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.17 $3.19 million $0.09 62.56 Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$4.55 million N/A N/A

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bioceres Crop Solutions and Bion Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and Bion Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.95% 6.03% 1.25% Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -1,217.60%

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.