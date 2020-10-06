Analyzing GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) & ImageWorks (NASDAQ:IWKS)

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) and ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GoPro has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWorks has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.7% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of GoPro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of ImageWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoPro and ImageWorks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $1.19 billion 0.66 -$14.64 million $0.02 248.00 ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ImageWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoPro.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and ImageWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -10.24% -38.72% -9.83% ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GoPro and ImageWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 2 2 1 0 1.80 ImageWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoPro currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential downside of 7.76%. Given GoPro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than ImageWorks.

Summary

GoPro beats ImageWorks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About ImageWorks

ImageWorks Corporation provides imaging solutions to the dental health professionals. It offers panoramic and 3D imaging products, intraoral X-rays, and digital sensors, as well as dental imaging software. The company was formerly known as AFP Imaging Corporation and changed its name to ImageWorks Corporation in June 2010. Imageworks Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

