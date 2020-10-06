Analyzing Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Evans Bancorp (NASDAQ:EVBN)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Evans Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 1.92 $27.86 million $3.58 7.47 Evans Bancorp $82.09 million 1.47 $17.01 million $3.60 6.22

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Evans Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 18.93% 10.65% 0.95% Evans Bancorp 12.79% 9.53% 0.88%

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Southern First Bancshares and Evans Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evans Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Evans Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.92%. Given Evans Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evans Bancorp is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Evans Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies consisting of business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 15 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.