Analyzing Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) & XpresSpa Group (NYSE:XSPA)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Spark Networks alerts:

This table compares Spark Networks and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spark Networks and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Networks and XpresSpa Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $166.96 million 0.04 -$17.00 million ($0.86) -5.37 XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 3.20 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Spark Networks has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Spark Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spark Networks beats XpresSpa Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.