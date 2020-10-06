Anglo Asian Mining Plc (AAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AAZ opened at GBX 111.83 ($1.46) on Tuesday. Anglo Asian Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.65 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

