ANON Reaches Market Cap of $29,680.74 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. ANON has a total market cap of $29,680.74 and approximately $12.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANON has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00259942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01501934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00157886 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

