Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Sells $1,306,760.00 in Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.64. 1,086,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,211. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day moving average of $263.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 9,226.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 157,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 155,650 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.