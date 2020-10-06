AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

APPF stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.05. 118,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,133. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.62 and a beta of 1.16. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $180.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.44.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $5,839,256.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,253,203. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

