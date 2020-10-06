Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $45,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,363,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 6,945,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,748,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

