Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

APVO opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.50.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.35% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

