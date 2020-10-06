Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 18.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,518. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

