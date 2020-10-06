Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

APTO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 329,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,480. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $766,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $1,021,790.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,284. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 247,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

