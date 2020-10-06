Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AQMS. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

AQMS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,791,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,887. The company has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%. Research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

