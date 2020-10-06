Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Aravive in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of ARAV traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 85,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,812. Aravive has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

