ARB Co. Limited (ARB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$15.49 and a 200 day moving average of A$16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.
About ARB
Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.