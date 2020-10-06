ARB Co. Limited (ARB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$15.49 and a 200 day moving average of A$16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

About ARB

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

