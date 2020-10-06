Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Up 12.6%

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.18. 1,963,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 883,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $1.85.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at $56,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arca Biopharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.79% of Arca Biopharma worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Arca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

