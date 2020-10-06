ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.10.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $848.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

