ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.14 ($16.64).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.