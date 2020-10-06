Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 353,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,919. The company has a market capitalization of $498.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $596,550.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $37,191.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $951,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ardelyx by 19.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 816,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 266,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

