Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of ARES traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 570,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,842. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 44,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $1,739,565.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $1,157,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,141 shares of company stock valued at $40,816,082 in the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Capital World Investors raised its position in Ares Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ares Management by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,978 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 11.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,379,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

