Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to post $90.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.50 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $330.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.08 million to $341.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $432.15 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $434.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 567,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,768. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

