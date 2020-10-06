Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Up 5.2%

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 569,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,220,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $425.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 361,680 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 119.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 575,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 313,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 145,402 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

