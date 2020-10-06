Arqma Tops One Day Volume of $21,991.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $51,061.40 and $21,991.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,771.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.25 or 0.03279657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.02059557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00429881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.01054443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00624255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00047433 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009356 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,720,551 coins and its circulating supply is 6,676,007 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

