Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $408.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.