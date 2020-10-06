Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $409.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

