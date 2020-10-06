Arweave (AR) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00037233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $133.83 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.95 or 0.05174349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

