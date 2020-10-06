Arweave Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $126.80 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00035852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.04828642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

