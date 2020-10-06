ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.05

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.05 and last traded at $152.78, with a volume of 8769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

