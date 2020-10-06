Asian Plantations (LON:PALM) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Asian Plantations Limited (LON:PALM) shares were up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.97 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.13). Approximately 650,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 665,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.73. The company has a market cap of $3.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.71.

About Asian Plantations (LON:PALM)

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.