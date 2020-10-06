ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Now Covered by Analysts at CSFB

CSFB initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.95 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.