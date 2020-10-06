ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 143,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

