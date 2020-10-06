ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASBFY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Investec raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

ASBFY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 18,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,812. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

