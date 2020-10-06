Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Receives GBX 78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 78 ($1.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

AGR stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 77 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 3,916,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,489. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £252,573.27 ($330,031.71). Also, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £664.20 ($867.89).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

